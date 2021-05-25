Bob The Drag Queen On Doing All Winners All Stars

So I wanted to ask you something. And I know there might be an NDA. There might be stuff we can’t talk about. But what is the current plans for your Drag Race UK, Season 2 Purse First Impressions wig? Is it still going to Jaymes Mansfield? Is it coming back for Purse First Impressions Down Under? What’s the status? People want to know!

BTDQ: [Laughs] Okay, the wig did make me sign an NDA. She has very good lawyers! I don’t know if you know this or not, but the wig has an ironclad NDA that you don’t want to break.

I’m so intrigued by how this wig has become a whole moment. I will give you a little bit of tea that I have not told anyone. You’re the only person that I told this. Me and my team are working on a little mini-documentary about the wig. We’re going to be interviewing people about their feelings about the wig, when they first saw the wig, and how the wig has affected their lives. We’ll be releasing that on my YouTube page hopefully in the next couple of months. So keep your eyes and ears open for Busted, my documentary about my wig.

Speaking of the wig, did you feel justified when you saw Symone wearing the exact same wig during the pocket runway challenge?

BTDQ: I just want say, I walked so she could run. [Laughs]

I have to ask about Season 13, obviously. It is the longest RuPaul’s Drag Race season in the show’s history.

BTDQ: And I’m on the shortest season. My season [Season 8] had nine episodes. By the time they were at a top six, I had already won Drag Race.

Do you like it having a long season? It being this long has created a debate right now between the fans.

BTDQ: Well, typically whenever I’m talking about how long it is, I’m joking and I love Drag Race. I do not love the episodes where no one goes home. I do not like that. I will be honest. I would like to see someone’s great dreams be crushed, please. I need that for me to feel resolve at the end of an episode. But, Drag Race is my favorite TV show, so I’m always happy to to see more and more.