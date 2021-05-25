Bitcoin price must now hold this key level to regain $40K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) prices pulled back on May 25, wiping a small portion of the gains it had made during the previous session amid another day of volatile trading.

The exchange rate fell up to 6.11% after opening the Asia-Pacific session at $38,856. The pair met a strong resistance force near its 200-day simple moving average (20-day SMA) that prompted a majority of traders to secure their intraday profits.

Bitcoin attempts to establish support level at $37,000. Source: TradingView