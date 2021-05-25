Bitcoin not on the agenda for HSBC says bank’s CEO By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin not on the agenda for HSBC says bank’s CEO
The recent tumultuous price action for cryptocurrencies seems to be providing ample opportunity for popular anti-crypto bank HSBC to double down on its negative stance towards virtual currencies.
Speaking to Reuters on Monday, HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said that the bank was not interested in running a crypto trading desk or offering cryptocurrency-related investment packages to its clients.
