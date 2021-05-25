Bitcoin Heads Toward $40,000 as Cryptos Bounce Back From Selloff

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin rallied toward the $40,000 level as cryptocurrencies recover some of the ground lost in this month’s volatile rout.

The largest digital token climbed as much as 5.2% to $39,588, while the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index advanced 8% as rivals like Ether also gained. The gauge had one of its worst stretches ever last week.

Virtual currencies have swung wildly in recent days after billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin’s energy consumption and said Tesla Inc. was suspending payments using the token. Tough regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China exacerbated the selloff, which saw leveraged investors unwind positions.

While die-hard cryptocurrency adherents believe the bull market in Bitcoin has just paused, other commentators are more circumspect.

The end of Bitcoin’s streak “above the 200-day average, and the gigantic spike in volatility, are not good signs if history is any kind of a guide at all here,” Sundial Capital Research Inc. founder Jason Goepfert wrote in a note.

Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment, before rescinding the latter decision this month.