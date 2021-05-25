Bitcoin ETF Backers See Canada Fund’s Slump as Reason to Believe

Article content

(Bloomberg) — This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.

As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada — North America’s first such fund — moved in lockstep.

That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.

The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.

Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.

The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions — which can create dramatic dislocations.