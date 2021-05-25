Bitcoin energy problem speaks to wider challenge for internet’s future By Cointelegraph

Greenpeace: Bitcoin energy problem speaks to wider challenge for internet’s future
With the hindsight of today’s perspective on ‘s (BTC) exorbitant energy consumption, it might come as something of a surprise to learn that the international non-governmental environmental organization Greenpeace was one of its earlier adopters.
Back in 2014, the organization set up a facility for accepting Bitcoin donations, yet this enthusiasm has now cooled, as widespread attention has homed in on the climate risks posed by energy-guzzling Proof-of-Work coins like Bitcoin. Last week, news broke that Greenpeace had decided to scrap the facility, holding it to “no longer be tenable” in an era of rapid global warming.
