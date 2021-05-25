Bison Trails and Volt Capital bring ‘secure staking’ to Celo network By Cointelegraph

Bison Trails and Volt Capital bring ‘secure staking’ to Celo network
Blockchain infrastructure company Bison Trails has partnered with Volt Capital to allow users of the Celo Network to stake their tokens securely through their mobile devices.
The collaboration sees Bison Trails running a Celo validator node for Volt Capital, thereby allowing Volt Capital’s community to stake the CELO cryptocurrency, earn rewards and help grow the network. Bison Trails’ node infrastructure allows delegators to more easily stake cryptocurrencies.
