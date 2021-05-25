Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Turns Two Months Old

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months and Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell haven’t been able to stop gushing over their newborn baby girl, Grace. But who can blame them? She’s seriously too cute for words.
Bindi just shared this sweet snapshot in honor of Grace turning two months old. She captioned the post: “Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world.”
Chandler also posted a family portrait featuring the wildlife-loving trio hanging out with a koala. He captioned his photo: “2 months old. We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior.”
If that doesn’t touch your heartstrings enough, Bindi recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day by posting this touching tribute featuring her late father Steve Irwin.
“Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art,” she wrote.
“I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans. To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description,” she continued.
These proud parents couldn’t be happier and we can’t wait to see where their adventures take them next.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!