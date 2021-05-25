Billionaire investor Ray Dalio By Cointelegraph

‘I’d rather Bitcoin over bonds’: Billionaire investor Ray Dalio
Billionaire investor and famed hedge fund manager, Ray Dalio, has stated he would prefer to purchase BTC over bonds during a recent interview at crypto conference Consensus.
Speaking on May 6 in an interview that was aired on Monday, May 24, the co-chairman and co-CIO of Bridgewater Associates describe as a superior instrument for saving than government or corporate bonds:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.