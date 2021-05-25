Biden Advancing New Cyber Rules for Pipelines After Hack Attack

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration is moving forward with mandatory cybersecurity requirements for pipelines, according to a person briefed on the plans, following the ransomware attack earlier this month that paralyzed the biggest fuel pipeline in the nation.

Pipeline operators would be required for the first time to report certain cyberattacks to the Department of Homeland Security under a forthcoming security directive being issued by the Transportation Security Administration, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss government matters that had not been made public yet.

The directive, which is expected to require companies to establish a point of contact for cyber issues, is seen as a precursor to broader mandates for the pipeline sector which has resisted cyber security regulations in favor of a voluntary system they say is more nimble.

“The Biden Administration is taking further action to better secure our nation’s critical infrastructure,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “We will release additional details in the days ahead.”

While the Transportation Security Administration, federal agency charged with protecting the nation’s pipelines, has long had the authority to issue cyber requirements, it instead has relied on voluntary best practices and self-reporting by the industry to secure the operations.