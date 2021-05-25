Biden administration is reportedly reviewing ‘gaps’ in crypto regulation By Cointelegraph

Biden administration is reportedly reviewing ‘gaps’ in crypto regulation
Officials within the Biden administration are reportedly studying “gaps” in cryptocurrency regulations following the latest bout of volatility in the market, sending a signal that new rules could soon be proposed.
People familiar with the matter informed The Washington Post that White House officials are studying whether digital assets like (BTC) can be used to finance terrorist activities. They are also mulling whether retail investors should be protected from the extreme price fluctuations of digital asset markets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.