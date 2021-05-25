Biden administration is reportedly reviewing ‘gaps’ in crypto regulation By Cointelegraph

Officials within the Biden administration are reportedly studying “gaps” in cryptocurrency regulations following the latest bout of volatility in the market, sending a signal that new rules could soon be proposed.

People familiar with the matter informed The Washington Post that White House officials are studying whether digital assets like (BTC) can be used to finance terrorist activities. They are also mulling whether retail investors should be protected from the extreme price fluctuations of digital asset markets.