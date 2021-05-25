Australia’s Westpac breaks bond hiatus with first SOFR deal

Article content

SYDNEY — Westpac Banking Group on Tuesday will reopen Australia’s big banks bond-market taps for the first time in more than a year, in a deal marking the first use of a non-USD Libor benchmark rate to price the debt.

The country’s second-largest lender is offering senior bonds for the first time since January 2020, with part of the issue due to be priced at a spread over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which is replacing Libor, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Australia’s big banks are bursting with cash and had abandoned onshore and offshore senior markets since the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) introduce the Term Funding Facility (TFF) in March 2020 to ensure access to liquidity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac are managing the issue, which also includes a 10-year tranche, according to the note.

“There’s been a long hiatus since we’ve seen the major banks access term funding markets given their access to the central banks’ TFF and the substantial uplift in deposits,” said Allan O’Sullivan, Westpac’s head of debt capital markets syndication.

The Big Four have not yet deployed the massive A$200 billion ($155.16 billion) funding facility in full but it expires in June and repayments start in 2023.