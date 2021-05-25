Australia’s Westpac breaks bond hiatus with $2.8 bln deal

Article content

SYDNEY — Westpac Banking Group on Tuesday reopened Australia’s big banks bond-market taps for the first time in more than a year, with a $2.75 billion deal that also marked their first use of a non-USD Libor benchmark rate to price the debt.

Investors gobbled up Westpac’s first issue of senior bonds since January last year, allowing the country’s second-largest lender to pay only 60 basis points over Treasuries for $1 billion in 10-year debt, a 25% discount to the 80 points it paid last year.

A $300 million floating-rate bond tranche maturing in five years was priced at a 52 basis point spread over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) – the first time any of the “Big Four” Australian lenders had used the Libor replacement for their deals.

Australia’s big banks are bursting with cash and had abandoned onshore and offshore senior markets since the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) introduced the Term Funding Facility (TFF) in March 2020, costing only 0.10%, to ensure access to liquidity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s been a long hiatus since we’ve seen the major banks access term funding markets given their access to the central banks’ TFF and the substantial uplift in deposits,” said Allan O’Sullivan, Westpac’s head of debt capital markets syndication.