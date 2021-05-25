As interest rates hit bottom, debt does matter, says Barclays

Article content

LONDON — With global borrowing costs probably as low as they can go, high debt levels will start to matter more in coming years, a Barclays study found, highlighting Brazil as the country at greatest risk of a hit to growth and debt sustainability.

Barclays’ annual Equity Gilt study, released on Tuesday, contradicts the debt-doesn’t-matter thesis, championed by several high-profile economists, prescribing countries should spend big to lift economies from the COVID-19 funk — a reversal of the long-held wisdom that high indebtedness is risky.

While acknowledging that the interest rate decline since the 2008 crisis had cushioned countries against rising debt, the study warned the cycle was turning, as interest rates hit the so-called effective lower bound, the point beyond which policy easing does more harm than good.

Pointing out risks to emerging markets in particular, Barclays said “limits on debt expansion do exist and are being bumped up against in the post-COVID-19 world, creating a high likelihood of macro-credit events in the coming decade.”

“Rates are unlikely to fall further, but global growth rates likely will. This will stress repayment capacity, particularly for low-growth high-rate EM economies,” it added.