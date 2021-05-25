Akon to sell historic DNA data art as NFT in collaboration with Oasis Network By Cointelegraph

Akon to sell historic DNA data art as NFT in collaboration with Oasis Network
It seems like everything’s a NFT these days, and your DNA could be next.
In a press release today, AkoinNFT — the nonfungible token platform from musician and budding blockchain entrepreneur Akon — announced the planned auction of a NFT that will contain a “high-res artistic representation” of the genetic data of Professor George Church, a renowned biology researcher and the first human to have their genome sequenced.
