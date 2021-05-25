Akon to sell historic DNA data art as NFT in collaboration with Oasis Network By Cointelegraph

It seems like everything’s a NFT these days, and your DNA could be next.

In a press release today, AkoinNFT — the nonfungible token platform from musician and budding blockchain entrepreneur Akon — announced the planned auction of a NFT that will contain a “high-res artistic representation” of the genetic data of Professor George Church, a renowned biology researcher and the first human to have their genome sequenced.