$8.6B IT firm Globant revealed as Bitcoin’s latest institutional buyer By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

$8.6B IT firm Globant revealed as Bitcoin’s latest institutional buyer

Filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission reveal that major IT conglomerate Globant has become the latest big firm to invest in (BTC).

The firm declared its crypto-asset purchases for the first three months of the year in a statement to the SEC made on Tuesday, stating: