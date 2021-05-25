4 Top Stocks Analysts Think Will Jump More than 10% By StockNews



4 Top Stocks Analysts Think Will Jump More than 10%



While the economic recovery is motivating stock investors, rising inflationary pressure due to increasing consumer spending is causing them concern. However, irrespective of current market volatility, Wall Street analysts expect Salesforce.com (CRM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:), and L Brands (NYSE:) to witness solid upside in the near-term. So, let’s discuss what could drive their performances.The U.S. economy has been exhibiting a solid recovery this year, as evidenced by 6.4% annual GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021. Among other favorable economic data, consumer spending is steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels thanks to fiscal stimulus packages and steady job growth. However, rising purchasing power is generating inflationary pressure in the economy and thus keeping the markets volatile.

In these circumstances, we think it is wise for investors to target stocks in which analysts express solid confidence.

Wall Street analysts expect Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and L Brands, Inc. (LB) to rally in the near-term. Their strong fundamentals and sound business models are the basis of the analysts’ positive sentiments.

