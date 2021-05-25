2 Retailers Breaking Out to New 52-Week Highs By StockNews



With online sales continuing to be a key channel for the retail industry and rapid COVID-19 vaccinations driving increased foot traffic in physical stores, retailers are increasingly optimistic about returning soon to the pre-pandemic normal. Prominent retailers CVS Health (NYSE:) and Target (TGT) have been strengthening their online presence to stay ahead of their peers and grab more market share. As such, shares of the two companies have recently soared to new 52-week highs and we think are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds and gain more traction in the coming months. So, read on to learn more.Amid a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout, declining average daily coronavirus cases and more cities and states eliminating pandemic restrictions, the retail industry has received a major boost this year. With consumers eager to spend money they have saved during the pandemic, there is little doubt that retail sales could soon eclipse pre-pandemic levels. Investors’ confidence in the retail industry is evident from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 11.3% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 7% gains over this period.

Since the pandemic-driven boost to online shopping is not expected to taper off anytime soon, retailers that have or will enhance their omnichannel capabilities are well positioned to witness sustained growth in their digital sales. With the economy experiencing a faster-than-expected recovery and consumer spending buoyed by an infusion of stimulus payments, the retail industry appears to be on the cusp of a comeback year.

Therefore, we think it is wise to invest in shares of leading retailers CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Target Corporation (NYSE:). Their stocks have recently hit their 52-week highs, and both the stocks are well positioned to keep soaring.

