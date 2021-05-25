19 Best Tweets About Guy Fieri’s Big Money Contract

“Flavortown” is now worth eight figures!

Do you host Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”? Do you have spiked bleached hair? Do you describe delicious food as “Bomb-Dot-Com Tasty”? You might be American restaurateur Guy Fieri and be might be swimming in cash.


1.

Safe to say that Twitter was stunned by the eight-figure deal and had some fun:

😁Guy Fieri after signing 80 million dollar contract with the food network…………

8.

The Food Network is paying Guy Fieri $80 million over 3 years.

At $26.6M annually, Fieri would be the 15th highest-paid player in the NFL.

That’s more than…
• Tom Brady
• Khalil Mack
• Aaron Donald
• Julio Jones
• Odell Beckham Jr.
• Jalen Ramsey
• Amari Cooper


Twitter: @JoePompliano

14.

Guy Fieri just signed a 3 year, $80 million contract with the Food Network. Athletes makes a lot of money, but this dude makes almost $27 million a year to eat and complement the cook with no risk of injury unless he trips on the curb.


Twitter: @midtownterp

19.

Not really funny, but just speaking facts:

Food Network got a deal on Guy Fieri getting only $80 million over three years.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” might be the most evergreen content on TV. It’s never out of date.


Twitter: @darrenrovell

Safe to say you can expect more Guy’s Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives over the next three years. Get your money’s worth, Food Network!

What’s your favorite Guy Fieri catchphrase? Do you prefer Triple-D or Triple-G? Comment below!

