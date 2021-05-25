15 Early 2000s Couples Then And Now

It’s still jarring to see Cory and Topanga together with people who aren’t each other.
1.
Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff when they were a couple in the early 2000s:
So…cute.
Aaron Carter and his fiancé, Melanie Martin, now.
Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Korma, now:
Hilary just had her third kid.
2.
Britney Spears and the guy from NSYNC then:
Otherwise known as Pinky and Stinky.
Britney Spears and her super-hot physical trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, now:
They really are just a gorgeous, happy couple.
Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, now:
3.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey as a couple then:
I can hear this picture.
Jessica Simpson and her husband, former professional football player Eric Johnson, now:
Nick Lachey with his wife, Vanessa, now:
4.
Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera then:
They were so in love…
Ryan Cabrera and his professional wrestler girlfriend, Alexa Bliss, now:
He dressed up as himself for a 2000s night.
Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband, Evan Ross (Diana Ross’s son!), now:
Here’s their happy family.
5.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock then:
I just loved their chemistry…
Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, in 2012 because they have zero public presence and this is the only picture we have:
Sandra Bullock and her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, now:
They were last seen on a red carpet together in 2018.
6.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds then:
He was always kissing her hand for some reason?
Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, now:
Remember that time she photoshopped her shoes? That was a moment.
Alanis Morissette and her rapper husband, Souleye, now:
7.
Carson Daly and Tara Reid then:
Tara Reid and her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, now:
Here’s a picture of Tara Reid on a rug:
Carson Daly with his wife and family now:
8.
Winona Ryder and Matt Damon then:
Winona Ryder and her fashion designer boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, now:
Here they are on a Stranger Things red carpet.
Matt Damon and his wife of 16 years, Luciana Barroso, now:
Here they are doing some NASCAR thing.
9.
Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama then:
Here’s a picture of them having what appears to be a very intense conversation.
Mandy Moore and her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith, now:
They just had their first baby named Gus.
Wilmer Valderrama and his model fiancé, Amanda Pacheco, now:
They just had their first child named Nakano.
10.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt then:
They were really into having the same haircuts as each other.
Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, who is the co-creator of Glee, now:
Her daughter Apple just turned 17.
Brad Pitt is currently maybe single, so here’s a picture of him at the Academy Awards.
And now, just because I’m feeling random, here are four fictional couples and the people they actually ended up with…
11.
Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) then:
They should have gotten married, regardless of it being a fictional relationship on a fictional series or whatever.
Who “Zack,” Mark-Paul Gosselaar, actually ended up with:
Who “Kelly,” Tiffani Thiessen, actually ended up with:
12.
Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) then:
Life was so simple then.
Who “Uncle Jesse,” John Stamos, ended up with:
They’re really into date night.
Who “Aunt Becky,” Lori Loughlin, ended up with:
We all know how that ended up.
13.
Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) & Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) then:
Who “Pacey,” Joshua Jackson, ended up with:
They just had their first child.
Who “Joey,” Katie Holmes, ended up with:
14.
Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) then:
The problematic couple of the 2000s. <3
Who “Blair,” Leighton Meester, ended up with:
They were recently on the show Single Parents together.
Who “Chuck,” Ed Westwick, ended up with:
Here’s a totally not staged picture of them on a yacht.
15.
Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) then:
And here’s a recent picture of the two of them together for a Panera sponsored Instagram post.
Who “Cory,” Ben Savage, ended up with:
Here they are with a large tub of something.
Who “Topanga,” Danielle Fishel, ended up with:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!