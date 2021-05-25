15 Early 2000s Couples Then And Now

It’s still jarring to see Cory and Topanga together with people who aren’t each other.

1.

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff when they were a couple in the early 2000s:


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

So…cute.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Aaron Carter and his fiancé, Melanie Martin, now.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage / Getty Images

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Korma, now:

Hilary just had her third kid.

2.

Britney Spears and the guy from NSYNC then:


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Otherwise known as Pinky and Stinky.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Britney Spears and her super-hot physical trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, now:

They really are just a gorgeous, happy couple.

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, now:

3.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey as a couple then:


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

I can hear this picture.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and her husband, former professional football player Eric Johnson, now:

Nick Lachey with his wife, Vanessa, now:

4.

Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera then:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

They were so in love…


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Ryan Cabrera and his professional wrestler girlfriend, Alexa Bliss, now:

He dressed up as himself for a 2000s night.

Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband, Evan Ross (Diana Ross’s son!), now:

Here’s their happy family.

5.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock then:

I just loved their chemistry…


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, in 2012 because they have zero public presence and this is the only picture we have:


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, now:

They were last seen on a red carpet together in 2018.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

6.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds then:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He was always kissing her hand for some reason?


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, now:

Remember that time she photoshopped her shoes? That was a moment.

Alanis Morissette and her rapper husband, Souleye, now:

7.

Carson Daly and Tara Reid then:


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

Tara Reid and her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, now:

Here’s a picture of Tara Reid on a rug:

Carson Daly with his wife and family now:

8.

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon then:


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Winona Ryder and her fashion designer boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, now:


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Here they are on a Stranger Things red carpet.


Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Matt Damon and his wife of 16 years, Luciana Barroso, now:

Here they are doing some NASCAR thing.


Michael Hickey / Getty Images

9.

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama then:


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s a picture of them having what appears to be a very intense conversation.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Mandy Moore and her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith, now:

They just had their first baby named Gus.

Wilmer Valderrama and his model fiancé, Amanda Pacheco, now:

They just had their first child named Nakano.

10.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt then:


Diane Freed / Getty Images

They were really into having the same haircuts as each other.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, who is the co-creator of Glee, now:

Her daughter Apple just turned 17.

Brad Pitt is currently maybe single, so here’s a picture of him at the Academy Awards.


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

And now, just because I’m feeling random, here are four fictional couples and the people they actually ended up with…

11.

Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) then:

They should have gotten married, regardless of it being a fictional relationship on a fictional series or whatever.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Who “Zack,” Mark-Paul Gosselaar, actually ended up with:

Who “Kelly,” Tiffani Thiessen, actually ended up with:

12.

Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) then:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Life was so simple then.


Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Who “Uncle Jesse,” John Stamos, ended up with:

They’re really into date night.

Who “Aunt Becky,” Lori Loughlin, ended up with:


Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

We all know how that ended up.


Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

13.

Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) & Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) then:

Who “Pacey,” Joshua Jackson, ended up with:

They just had their first child.

Who “Joey,” Katie Holmes, ended up with:

14.

Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) then:


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

The problematic couple of the 2000s. <3


Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Who “Blair,” Leighton Meester, ended up with:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

They were recently on the show Single Parents together.


Kelsey Mcneal / ABC via Getty Images

Who “Chuck,” Ed Westwick, ended up with:

Here’s a totally not staged picture of them on a yacht.

15.

Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) then:


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

And here’s a recent picture of the two of them together for a Panera sponsored Instagram post.

Who “Cory,” Ben Savage, ended up with:

Here they are with a large tub of something.

Who “Topanga,” Danielle Fishel, ended up with:

