Yuan edges up as PBOC reiterates no change to FX policy

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Monday, even against a weaker fixing,

after a senior central bank official over the weekend reiterated

no change to the currency policy.

Deputy governor of the central bank, Liu Guoqiang, said on

Sunday that fluctuations in either direction will become the

norm for China’s currency, with the yuan exchange rate

continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as

changes in global financial markets.

“China’s central bank crashed the speculation about possible

currency regime change,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China

research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

“The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated that its

managed floating exchange rate system based on market demand and

supply with reference to a basket of currencies will remain

suitable for the foreseeable future.”

Currency traders said Liu’s remarks clarified earlier

comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the

market, especially exporters. One research felt China should

free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global

adoption of the currency, while the other said the exchange rate

target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset