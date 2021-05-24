Yuan edges up as PBOC reiterates no change to FX policy

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Monday, even against a weaker fixing,

after a senior central bank official over the weekend reiterated

no change to the currency policy.

Deputy governor of the central bank, Liu Guoqiang, said on

Sunday that fluctuations in either direction will become the

norm for China’s currency, with the yuan exchange rate

continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as

changes in global financial markets.

“China’s central bank crashed the speculation about possible

currency regime change,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China

research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

“The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated that its

managed floating exchange rate system based on market demand and

supply with reference to a basket of currencies will remain

suitable for the foreseeable future.”

Currency traders said Liu’s remarks clarified earlier

comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the

market, especially exporters. One research felt China should

free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global

adoption of the currency, while the other said the exchange rate

target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset

rising commodity prices.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at 6.4408 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than

the previous fix of 6.43.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4330 at midday, 15 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Some traders said that after the central bank’s comments on

the weekend, the yuan hugged a tight range of about 70 pips on

Monday morning, tracking the dollar’s movements.

A foreign bank trader said that as higher dollar demand is

expected due to upcoming corporate dividend payments, many of

the bank’s clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach and

holding off on converting their dollar receipts to yuan.

Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their

interim dividend payments between May and August, and such

seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan.

Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would

reach $84 billion this year.

In global markets, the dollar hovered near a three-month

low, as investors wound back bets on earlier U.S. rate hikes.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.021

from the previous close of 90.033, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.432 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4408 6.43 -0.17%

Spot yuan 6.433 6.4345 0.02%

Divergence from -0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.48%

Spot change since 2005 28.66%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.33 97.2 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.021 90.033 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.432 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.5875 -2.23%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

