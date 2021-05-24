Yuan edges up as PBOC reiterates no change to FX policy

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Monday, even against a weaker fixing,
after a senior central bank official over the weekend reiterated
no change to the currency policy.
Deputy governor of the central bank, Liu Guoqiang, said on
Sunday that fluctuations in either direction will become the
norm for China’s currency, with the yuan exchange rate
continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as
changes in global financial markets.
“China’s central bank crashed the speculation about possible
currency regime change,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China
research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
“The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated that its
managed floating exchange rate system based on market demand and
supply with reference to a basket of currencies will remain
suitable for the foreseeable future.”
Currency traders said Liu’s remarks clarified earlier
comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the
market, especially exporters. One research felt China should
free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global
adoption of the currency, while the other said the exchange rate
target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset
Article content
rising commodity prices.
Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.4408 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than
the previous fix of 6.43.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4330 at midday, 15 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
Some traders said that after the central bank’s comments on
the weekend, the yuan hugged a tight range of about 70 pips on
Monday morning, tracking the dollar’s movements.
A foreign bank trader said that as higher dollar demand is
expected due to upcoming corporate dividend payments, many of
the bank’s clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach and
holding off on converting their dollar receipts to yuan.
Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their
interim dividend payments between May and August, and such
seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan.
Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would
reach $84 billion this year.
In global markets, the dollar hovered near a three-month
low, as investors wound back bets on earlier U.S. rate hikes.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.021
from the previous close of 90.033, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.432 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4408 6.43 -0.17%
Spot yuan 6.433 6.4345 0.02%
Divergence from -0.12%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.48%
Article content
Spot change since 2005 28.66%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.33 97.2 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 90.021 90.033 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.432 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.5875 -2.23%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
