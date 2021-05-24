Yellen to attend G7 finance ministers meeting in London June 4-5

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks as she joins White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies in London from June 4-5, her first foreign trip since taking office, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Yellen will use the meeting to “reinforce the U.S. commitment to policy priorities to promote the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including supportive fiscal policies, vaccine access, and distribution,” Treasury said.

Yellen will also discuss the importance of improving public health to prevent future pandemics and building more resilient economies to meet the challenges of climate change, it said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR