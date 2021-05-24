XRP Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $0.87883 by 13:13 (17:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 30.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $40.20675B, or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.75667 to $0.89507 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.24%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.08144B or 3.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 73.29% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,444.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.51% on the day.

was trading at $2,450.27 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 32.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $698.40202B or 44.56% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $283.35402B or 18.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.