XRP Jumps 25% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Jumps 25% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.89229 by 08:45 (12:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 24.63% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $41.15449B, or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.75667 to $0.89507 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 40.94%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.87500B or 3.98% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.88% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,444.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.46% on the day.

was trading at $2,429.73 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 25.51%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $721.59852B or 44.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $283.92289B or 17.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.