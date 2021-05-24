XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.87399 by 07:36 (11:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $39.63699B, or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.75667 to $0.87410 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 43.55%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.91236B or 4.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 73.43% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,711.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.45% on the day.

was trading at $2,341.54 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.77%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $696.85433B or 45.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $266.86258B or 17.32% of the total cryptocurrency market value.