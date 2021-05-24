Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Nokia vs. Extreme Networks: Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy?



Increased demand for networking amid the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate remote working has helped Nokia (NYSE:) and Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:) generate significant revenues over the past year. And we think the rising need for secure networking amid growing cyber threats and the emergence of 5G technology should keep boosting their performance. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a Finland-based company that does business in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The company’s networks segment comprises Mobile Access, Fixed Access, IP Routing, and Optical Networks businesses. NOK serves communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and individual consumers.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) provides wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment, software, and services for enterprises, data centers, and service providers. The company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers, with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers worldwide.

Because most businesses adopted cloud-based solutions during the pandemic, the demand for networking has increased over the past year. Efficient and secure solutions delivered to customers at optimized costs have enabled established networking companies to generate significant revenues and expanded their market reach. Companies in this industry are striving to develop innovative and efficient solutions to capitalize on heightened demand born from rising cybersecurity threats and expending 5G technology. The global Enterprise Network Equipment market is expected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR over the next five years to reach $72.17 billion by 2026.

