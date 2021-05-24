Which Cryptocurrency Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Marathon Digital vs. HIVE: Which Cryptocurrency Stock is a Better Buy?



While bitcoin has pulled back recently, it has generated staggering returns over the past year. The bull-run may be far from over though, and investors have largely ridden the cryptocurrency boom with stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTC:), two leading players in the crypto space. Both have garnered huge momentum and hold plenty of upside potential. But which of these stocks is a better today? Read more to find out.While cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of Wall Street and investors over the last 15 months, the recent sell-off might provide a buying opportunity for bulls. Bitcoin prices are down almost 50% from record highs and the same can be said about other digital currencies as well.

However, in case you are optimistic about the long-term prospects of Bitcoin, the recent dip should make the flagship cryptocurrency an attractive bet for contrarian investors. While you can buy Bitcoin via a crypto exchange such as Coinbase, you can also gain exposure to this highly disruptive space by purchasing shares of mining companies such as Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hive (HVBTF).

The stock prices of these companies have a direct correlation to Bitcoin prices making them as volatile as cryptocurrencies. So, if you believe prices of Bitcoin are expected to gain momentum in the upcoming months, these two stocks should be on your buying radar.

