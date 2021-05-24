Wells Fargo names Ulrike Guigui as head of payments strategy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Wells Fargo bank in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co said on Monday consumer finance veteran Ulrike Guigui will become the head of payments strategy at the bank, starting June 1.

Guigui was most recently managing director and head of payments practice at audit firm Deloitte, Wells Fargo said.

The incoming payments strategy chief has previously held positions at Citigroup Inc (NYSE:), where she worked for about ten years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Guigui also worked at Mastercard (NYSE:) and GE Capital, the financial services unit of U.S. conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:) Co. She will report to Ather Williams (NYSE:) III, Wells Fargo’s head of strategy, digital and innovation, the statement from the bank said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR