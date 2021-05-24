Wall Street Tries to Make Sense of Confounding Swings in Bitcoin

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street strategists face an almost impossible task in trying to analyze the outlook for Bitcoin and other tokens after a volatile rout. Even so, they are still trying, and some see the risk of more trouble ahead.

At JPMorgan Chase & Co., a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou reckons it’s premature to call the end of the Bitcoin selloff. Meanwhile, in a wide-ranging report, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signaled that extreme swings hamper crypto’s appeal for institutional investors. And Medley Global Advisors LLC warned of the threat of spillovers if Bitcoin drops well below $20,000.

“It is too early to call the end of the recent Bitcoin downtrend,” the JPMorgan strategists wrote Friday, citing in part momentum signals and a lack of buying in Bitcoin funds and regulated futures.

The largest cryptocurrency steadied Monday, climbing about 6% to $35,600 as of 11:12 a.m. in Hong Kong, after another weekend of big gyrations. Bitcoin’s drop of more than 40% from a mid-April record headlines a cryptocurrency crash that’s become emblematic of waning speculative zeal.

Cryptos have suffered a range of blows in recent days, from Elon Musk’s criticism of Bitcoin’s energy use and about face on accepting it for payments, to heightened regulatory rhetoric from China.