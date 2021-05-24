Wait for Lower Prices, Then Add Gevo to Your Sustainability-Focused Holdings By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Wait for Lower Prices, Then Add Gevo to Your Sustainability-Focused Holdings

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:) stock is down from its peak price, and this may catch value investors’ attention. Yet, the data appears to signal a need for caution.In a time when ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing is fashionable, Colorado-based Gevo GEVO> has captured the market’s attention. And, when GEVO stock was in favor earlier this year, the share price shot up like a rocket.

However, starting in mid-February, that rocket ship came back down to Earth. It’s a harsh lesson for folks who latch on to market trends at the wrong time.

On the other hand, value-focused investors might see a huge opportunity in GEVO stock at the current price. After all, surely there’s still a chance to capitalize on the clean-energy market in 2021.

