UK refuses to back Biden push for minimum corporation tax

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas was to go into effect, during a brief appearance in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) – The UK treasury is refusing to back a global overhaul of corporation tax championed by U.S. President Joe Biden unless the White House supports its demand to crack down on U.S. tech titans, The Telegraph https:// reported on Monday, citing treasury sources.

Britain has not yet given the proposal its backing as it is pushing for strict rules that specifically target Silicon Valley titans such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) , the report added, citing the sources.

“We’re not going to rush to sign up without a proper, more detailed deal on where tech companies pay their tax, something that you’re confident can be pushed through Congress,” a Treasury source told the paper.

The UK treasury department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Earlier in the day, Britain welcomed the United States’ commitment to finding a solution, but did not comment specifically on the U.S. proposal.

“It’s crucial that any agreement ensures digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said.

Other European states like France, Germany and Italy have supported the U.S. proposal for a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, saying it was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen first proposed a 21% U.S. corporate minimum tax in April as part of Biden’s $2.2 trillion infrastructure spending proposal, which would be financed largely by increasing the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR