U.S. yields drop after Fed officials vow support to keep policy easy for some time

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury long-dated yields

fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a few Federal Reserve

officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy

accommodative for some time, dampening recent expectations the

Fed would reduce bond purchases or flag rate hikes sooner than

what it has indicated to the market.

The U.S. yield curve flattened for a second straight session

on Monday, reflecting the Fed’s dovish stance. The spread

between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid to 145.20 basis

points.

Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, St. Louis Fed President

James Bullard, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in

separate remarks all backed the U.S. central bank’s current easy

monetary policy view.

Brainard, for one, said she sees inflation pressures fading,

and expects that spikes in prices associated with supply

bottlenecks and the reopening of the economy to “subside over

time,” in line with what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said

repeatedly over recent weeks.

“The Fed is clearly thinking that the inflation we’re

getting is just temporary and by the time we hit Labor Day,

inflation is going to head lower,” said Stan Shipley, fixed

income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. “That’s why the