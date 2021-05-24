U.S. yields drop after Fed officials vow support to keep policy easy for some time

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury long-dated yields

fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a few Federal Reserve

officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy

accommodative for some time, dampening recent expectations the

Fed would reduce bond purchases or flag rate hikes sooner than

what it has indicated to the market.

The U.S. yield curve flattened for a second straight session

on Monday, reflecting the Fed’s dovish stance. The spread

between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid to 145.20 basis

points.

Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, St. Louis Fed President

James Bullard, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in

separate remarks all backed the U.S. central bank’s current easy

monetary policy view.

Brainard, for one, said she sees inflation pressures fading,

and expects that spikes in prices associated with supply

bottlenecks and the reopening of the economy to “subside over

time,” in line with what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said

repeatedly over recent weeks.

“The Fed is clearly thinking that the inflation we’re

getting is just temporary and by the time we hit Labor Day,

inflation is going to head lower,” said Stan Shipley, fixed

income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. “That’s why the

readings we’re going to get for May, June and July are not going

to matter a lot on the inflation side and Fed policy.”

In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell

to 1.604% from 1.632% late on Friday. Earlier in the

session, 10-year yields fell below 1.60%, the lowest level in

roughly two weeks.

U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.3% from

Friday’s 2.233%. They fell as low as 2.2.287%, the lowest since

May 10.

TD Securities senior rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg also

pointed to investor worries about potential tapering by the Fed

of its monthly bond purchases.

In Fed minutes last week, several policymakers said a

discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be

appropriate “at some point” if the economic recovery continues

to gain momentum.

“The taper in 2013 didn’t go as well as they would have

liked. … So they may do a two-part taper where they taper

mortgages and then Treasuries or they convert mortgage buying

into Treasury buying,” said Jake Remley, principal and senior

portfolio manager, at Income Research + Management.

“They have other options to announce a taper across the

board if they want to, for example, take their foot off the gas

on the housing market, which is showing a lot of signs of

…starting to have affordability issues with how hot home prices

have been over the last six to nine months,” he added.

The market is also prepping for this week’s auction of $183

billion in U.S. 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes.

In money markets, the overnight repo rate dropped below 0%

to -0.1%, the lowest level since late March. Excess

cash in the financial system, as a result of the Fed’s asset

purchases, has weighed on short-term rates.

May 24 Monday 2:49PM New York / 1849 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.008

Six-month bills 0.0275 0.0279 0.008

Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1534 -0.004

Three-year note 99-200/256 0.324 -0.008

Five-year note 99-184/256 0.8083 -0.020

Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.2665 -0.021

10-year note 100-36/256 1.6097 -0.022

20-year bond 100-148/256 2.214 -0.030

30-year bond 101-128/256 2.3054 -0.028

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.00

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by

Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie

Adler)

