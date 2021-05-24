U.S. Warns on Japan Travel; Seychelles Cases Drop: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — The U.S. said Americans should avoid traveling to Japan, with the country under a state of emergency that has sown doubts about Tokyo’s plans to host the Olympics in less than two months. Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its people against Covid-19 than any other nation, said active cases of the disease fell 38% in the week to May 22 as a recent surge in infections continues to abate. New infections in the U.S. rose at the slowest pace of the pandemic in the past week. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that under-vaccinated areas in the U.S. could become hot spots for a variant first detected in India and is increasing surveillance of the more-transmissible variant. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases top 167 million; deaths exceed 3.46 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.68 billion doses have been givenWorld’s supply of chips is in danger unless Taiwan gets vaccinesWhat’s the best Covid vaccine? Why it’s not so simple: QuickTakeAsia’s Covid Surges Should Worry Us All: Clara Ferreira MarquesVirus Outlook Now Far More Positive Than Markets Seem to Realize U.S. Could Pursue One Shot for 10 Diseases (6 a.m. HK)

Article content The U.S. could pursue a single shot to protect against the top 10 infectious diseases and an mRNA vaccine to shield against common cancers as part of a $6.5 billion research center sought by President Joe Biden. The details, from National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, are the first specifics of potential research that may be pursued by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Biden’s proposal is modeled on initiatives at the Pentagon and the Department of Energy that paved the way for the internet and GPS. Denmark to Donate 3 Million Doses (3:40 p.m. NY) Denmark, which has suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from its national program, will donate 3 million shots to countries outside of Europe this year, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, according to the Ritzau newswire. Denmark will most likely give the vaccines via the World Health Organization’s Covax program, Frederiksen said, according to Ritzau. The final number of vaccines to be donated has not yet been decided, she said. The Nordic country had ordered more than 10 million vaccines from the two producers and has now started a voluntary system that will allow some Danes to receive the shots outside of the national program. U.S. Issues Do-Not-Travel Advisory on Japan (1:45 p.m. NY) The U.S. raised its travel advisory on Japan to say Americans shouldn’t visit the country, where sections are under a state of emergency that could be extended.

Article content The State Department issued the upgraded travel advisory on Monday. The move is another blow to Japan’s plans to host the Olympic Games starting on July 23. N.J. to Drop Indoor Masking (1:20 p.m. NY) New Jersey will discontinue mandatory indoor masking rules for fully vaccinated residents on Friday ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend that kicks off vacation season, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday. Health-care settings, long-term care facilities, child-care settings, schools and public transit will still require masks, he said. Masks should still be worn in public-facing state facilities. Seychelles Says Cases Fall 38% (12:01 p.m. NY) Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its people against Covid-19 than any other nation, said active cases of the disease fell 38% in the week to May 22 as a recent surge in infections continues to abate. The Indian Ocean archipelago has 1,179 active cases, the health ministry of the nation of 98,000 people said in a statement on Monday. Hospitalizations declined and to date no one who has been fully vaccinated has died of the disease, it said. N.Y. Tops 10 Million Vaccinated (11:55 a.m. NY) Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York has surpassed 10 million vaccined residents, more than half the state, but that the rate of shots has dropped off precipitously as the “youthful and the doubtful” resist the shots. Only 43% of residents age 16 to 25 are vaccinated, compared with 85% among people age 65 to 74. Cuomo said the state would set up vaccine centers across state parks ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Article content Chile Eyes ‘Mobility Pass’ (11:30 a.m. NY) Chile will grant citizens who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus greater freedom in the form of a “mobility pass,” as the South American nation oversees one of the world’s fastest inoculation drives. The electronic pass will allow greater mobility for people living under full or partial quarantines, President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday. The permit will also make it easier for Chileans to travel around the country, he said. U.S. Cases Slow to Pandemic Low (10:10 a.m. NY) With more than 61% of U.S. adults having received at least one vaccine dose, the rate of new coronavirus infections continues to slide. New cases rose 0.5% in the past week, the slowest increase since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The total number of infections in the week ended Sunday, 175,990, was the lowest since the seven days ended June 14. Sunday’s total of 13,310 new cases was the lowest for any single day March 25, 2020, as the nation was heading toward lockdowns. NYC to End Remote-School Option (10 a.m. NY) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said all public school students will return to their school buildings come September and that a remote option will no longer be available. Reopening the largest school system in the U.S. for the roughly one million students represents a big move toward the city’s full reopening and will be crucial to the economic recovery of New York, which has been battered by the pandemic. IOC to Offer Shots for 20,000 (9:28 a.m. NY) The International Olympic Committee will offer vaccines for 20,000 in Japan as part of the Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo reported. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

