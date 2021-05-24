U.S. State Department advises against travel to Japan, Sri Lanka due to COVID cases By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Passengers walk along terminal B of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan and Sri Lanka due to new waves of COVID-19 infections, saying those two nations will now fall under the department’s “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory.

The State Department said it saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering that nation to a “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel” designation.

The U.S. warnings come just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to get under way, something a top Olympic officials last week said would happen even under a state of emergency after being postponed last year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR