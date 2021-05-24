U.S. Justice Department appeals order faulting former U.S. Attorney General Barr By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said in a court filing it would appeal a court decision faulting former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the 2019 special counsel report on then-President Donald Trump, a move congressional Democrats had opposed.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had given the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 2019 report. As part of her ruling, she ordered the release of a related internal memo.

A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland not to appeal Jackson’s decision, saying in a letter that Barr’s actions need to be exposed quickly.

