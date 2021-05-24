U.S. customs agency modifies forced labor ban on Malawi tobacco

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday said it modified an import ban on tobacco from Malawi over the practice of forced labor, allowing imports from Premium Tobacco Malawi Ltd (PTML) using tobacco harvested by small farmers who use little or no outside labor.

The move further modifies a 2019 withhold release order https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/cbp-issues-withhold-release-order-tobacco-malawi that prohibited the import of all tobacco products from Malawi based on information indicating that the tobacco was produced using forced labor and forced child labor.

The move to allow PTML tobacco to be imported was based on “a rigorous evaluation of PTML’s social compliance program and efforts to identify and minimize the risks of forced labor in tits supply chain.”

It said the evaluation produced evidence that sufficiently supports PTML’s claims that tobacco from small-holder club growers is not grown or harvested using forced labor or forced child labor.

The action marks the third time that the Malawi withhold release order has been modified. It was modified in June 2020 to allow tobacco imports from Alliance One International LLC and again in August 2020 to allow imports from Limbe Leaf Tobacco Co Ltd, after both entities fully addressed CBP’s concerns about forced labor in their production processes. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Alistair Bell)