U.S. chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials

MANASSAS — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories.

Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated the government funding would generate “$150 billion-plus” in investment in chip production and research – including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms.

“We just need the federal money … to unlock private capital,” Raimondo said, adding, “it could be seven, could be eight, could be nine, could be 10 new factories in America by the time we’re done.”

She said she expected states will compete for federal funding for chip facilities and that the Commerce department would have a transparent process for awarding funding.

A global shortage of seminconductor chips, caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic, has affected automakers and other industries. Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have cut production this year due to the shortage.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, said at Monday’s event he thought the funds could result in “seven to 10” new fabrication plants. “This is not going to solve this overnight,” Warner said. “It will take years for the Commerce Department to make these investments.”