U.S. business chamber calls on Vietnam to ease quarantine, free up vaccines

HANOI — The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Hanoi urged Vietnam on Monday to ease its lengthy quarantine period for vaccinated travelers and allow the private sector to help procure COVID-19 vaccines for their employees in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnam effectively closed its borders to normal outside travel in March 2020, and has only allowed its citizens or foreign experts to enter the country provided they undergo three weeks of quarantine at a hotel or military-run center, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

“AmCham encourages authorities to implement less burdensome entry procedures for fully vaccinated business people, foreign experts and maybe even tourists,” AmCham Hanoi Executive Director Adam Sitkoff said in a statement.

81% of AmCham Hanoi members would bring more people to Vietnam if the mandatory quarantine period was reduced from its current 21 days down to seven, the statement said, citing a survey.

Vietnam has received global praise for its success in containing COVID-19, thanks to a program of targeted mass testing, contact tracing, and a centralized quarantine system.

It has kept its virus tally to a low 5,308 cases, and reported 43 deaths.