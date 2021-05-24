U.K. Financial Firms Enable More Emissions Than Canada Produces

Article content

(Bloomberg) — If the U.K. finance sector were a country, it would have a bigger carbon footprint than Canada, according to a report from Greenpeace and World Wildlife Fund.

The so-called financed emissions from British-headquartered banks and asset managers, as well as the U.K. arms of international banks such as Credit Suisse Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., totaled 805 million tons of CO2 in 2019, almost double the nation’s annual carbon emissions, according to the report, published Tuesday. The analysis, which Greenpeace and WWF say is the first comprehensive account of emissions stemming from financial activity in the U.K., shows the CO2 emissions from the City of London to be greater than those from countries including Canada.

It’s through their loan books and investment portfolios that banks and asset managers are major contributors to global warming. The greenhouse-gas emissions associated with financial institutions’ investing, lending and underwriting activities are more than 700 times higher, on average, than their direct emissions, climate nonprofit CDP said last month.

“Finance is the U.K.’s dirty little secret,” said Greenpeace U.K. Executive Director John Sauven. “How can we say we’re ‘leading the world on climate action’ while allowing financial institutions to plow billions into fossil-fuel production every year? The claim is almost laughable.”