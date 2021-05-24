Tattoo NFT Platform Plans To Reinvent the Tattoo Industry By CoinQuora



Tattoo NFT Platform Plans To Reinvent the Tattoo Industry



NFT platform All Our Best focuses on tattoo monetization through blockchain.

The platform aims to help tattoo artists have a new way of earning with their efforts.

The platform aims to offer tattoo designs as non-fungible tokens.

Tattooing is an art form that’s been with humanity for thousands of years. The oldest known tattooed mummy was discovered in glacial ice in the Alps. Moreover, the age was dated back to 3250 BCE (NYSE:). We discover the tattoos, the art, and the person wearing it, but never the artists.

Fast forward to the present time, tattoo artists still struggle to get recognition and ways to monetize their craft. All Our Best, a platform that focuses on tattoo non-fungible tokens, may have the solution to this conundrum. Ergo, they want to turn tattoos into NFTs.

The platform creates a new marketplace for tattoo artists to offer their tattoo designs as non-fungible tokens. In this platform, people can purchase exclusive rights to the design of the tattoo rather than just the tattoo. In a way, this gives tattoo artists another way to monetize their craft and pursue this passion.

