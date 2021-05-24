Simu Liu Used To Model For Stock Images

I just wanna say…
Look at this precious boy in the back:
Oop, there he is again, hello!
I wonder how these other people feel about being in the same stock photos as Simu Liu.
I just love his smile 💕.
Apparently, this isn’t the first time these stock photos have revived themselves in Simu’s life.
He was also “active young person” for a bit:
I’m surprised they never asked him to take his shirt off for these photoshoots.
But for now, I am as blessed as I can be, and I can’t wait to see Shang-Chi and any future projects that Simu Liu is in!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!