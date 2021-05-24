Simu Liu Used To Model For Stock Images

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
  • asianpacificamerican badge

From stock image boy to Marvel superhero.

I just wanna say…


Showline Studios / Via giphy.com

Simu, you are a gift, and I can’t wait to go through all of these.


FatCamera / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

Why does his shirt open like that? I’m not complaining though 👀.

Look at this precious boy in the back:

Oop, there he is again, hello!


FatCamera / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

I wonder how these other people feel about being in the same stock photos as Simu Liu.

I just love his smile 💕.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time these stock photos have revived themselves in Simu’s life.

Call @Alanis Morissette because I just died from irony. I did a stock photo shoot in 2014 and it ended up here. I used to be an accountant.


@simuliu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

I wish this was my accounting textbook in college.

@pheuanskiis this is massively ironic because i worked for deloitte out of business school and got laid off because i was so bad hahahaha


@simuliu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

I can’t believe this man went from a Big 4 company to an MCU movie 🤩. You go, Simu!

He was also “active young person” for a bit:


@hamudm, @simuliu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

@chloelgiddings @YMCA_Canada That stock photo shoot always finds a way to come back and haunt me LOL


@simuliu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

From “associate business person” to “active young person” to “Marvel superhero”. I couldn’t be more proud 😭.

I’m surprised they never asked him to take his shirt off for these photoshoots.

But for now, I am as blessed as I can be, and I can’t wait to see Shang-Chi and any future projects that Simu Liu is in!


Showline Studios / Via giphy.com

This gif is directed at Simu Liu. Simu, if you see this, hi 😗.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR