Romeo Beckham’s Bleached Hair Like David Beckham

The Beckhams love a hair moment!
Back in 2007 David Beckham dyed his hair and shaved it.
Twas iconic.
And now David’s second oldest child, Romeo Beckham, is following in the great platinum blonde footsteps of those who came before him.
But then, Romeo added onto the bleach blonde look by also playing soccer.
I’ve always thought there was only room for one Beckham that had shaved his head, bleached it blonde, and was really good at soccer.
But I was wrong. We can fit both.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!