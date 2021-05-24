Pink And Her Daughter Willow Performed At The BBMAs

This family that does aerial aerobics together, stays together.
Talent runs in Pink‘s family — and that was clearly evident during her Billboard Music Awards performance last night!
The singer, who was presented with the Icon Award, performed a medley of her music in honor of the occasion and was joined by a very special person for one of the songs.
While performing her recent original “Cover Me In Sunshine,” Pink was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Willow!
And not only did the duo sing their duet together, but they also performed an INCREDIBLE corde lisse aerial routine!
I mean look at this:
And this:
And this too:
I was honestly completely blown away. This little girl deserves all the high fives.
While fans already knew that Willow could sing, this was one of the first times she’s shown off her aerial skills.
“Willow nailed it,” Pink said later in the evening — and she was not wrong!
