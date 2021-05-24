Pfizer begins testing use of pnuemococcal vaccine along with COVID-19 booster shot By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Pfizer logo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) said on Monday it has started immunizing the first patients in a new study looking at administering the company’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot.
The study will include 600 adults over 65 years who will be recruited from the late-stage study of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and will have received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to entering the co-administration study, the company said.
