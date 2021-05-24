Pera Finance To Hold SEED SHO on DAO Maker By CoinQuora

Pera Finance To Hold SEED SHO on DAO Maker
- Recently, Pera Finance announced its SEED SHO on DAO Maker on June 2nd.
- The Pera Finance platform offers a fully decentralized daily trading competition.
- It should be noted, the platform offers its own trading and yield farming protocol.
Pera Finance, a trading and yield farming protocol, announces its SEED Strong Holder Offering (SHO) on DAO Maker. More so, they shared the details via tweet,
Things are just getting started!
We are delighted to announce our upcoming SHO at @TheDaoMaker. The SHO will take place on 2nd of June!
Community Round is Live! Join our social media channels and be a part of the community round.
Fill:…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
