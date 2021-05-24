Palantir Gains On Winning $32.5 Million Order From U.S. Forces By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – Palantir (NYSE:) shares rose nearly 2% Monday following the company securing a $32.5 million order from U.S. defense and space forces and NORAD-Northcom for providing its software to their critical missions.

Palantir will provide the U.S. Air Force senior leadership with a continuously improving operational readiness analytics platform by integrating disparate data sources from across the service. This will improve DAF’s readiness in a variety of mission-critical areas, cutting across organizational and functional silos.

It will deploy and maintain its core software as ‘Data-as-a-Service’ platform to support Space and Missile Systems Center’s cross-mission ground and communications enterprise’s space command and control program element.

The company will support NORAD-Northcom’s joint all-domain command and control transformation, modeling high-scale data to support comprehensive operational planning and execution.

The latest order marks another win for Palantir from the U.S. defense sector.

The company had last month won an $89.9 million order from the National Nuclear Security Administration. NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy, responsible for enhancing national security through military application of nuclear science.