Palantir Gains On Winning $32.5 Million Order From U.S. Forces By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing – Palantir (NYSE:) shares rose nearly 2% Monday following the company securing a $32.5 million order from U.S. defense and space forces and NORAD-Northcom for providing its software to their critical missions.
Palantir will provide the U.S. Air Force senior leadership with a continuously improving operational readiness analytics platform by integrating disparate data sources from across the service. This will improve DAF’s readiness in a variety of mission-critical areas, cutting across organizational and functional silos.
It will deploy and maintain its core software as ‘Data-as-a-Service’ platform to support Space and Missile Systems Center’s cross-mission ground and communications enterprise’s space command and control program element.
The company will support NORAD-Northcom’s joint all-domain command and control transformation, modeling high-scale data to support comprehensive operational planning and execution.
The latest order marks another win for Palantir from the U.S. defense sector.
The company had last month won an $89.9 million order from the National Nuclear Security Administration. NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy, responsible for enhancing national security through military application of nuclear science.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.