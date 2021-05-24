Norwegian Gains On Setting August 7 Return Of U.S. Cruises By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:) shares were up more than 2% Monday after the company outlined its plan to return to cruising in the U.S. on August 7.

Alaska cruises on Norwegian Bliss sailing from Seattle will mark the resumption of the services that have remained shut for well over a year even as most other businesses have reopened.

The reopening is still contingent on Norwegian obtaining a conditional sailing certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure Covid-19 safety protocol is followed by all.

Voyages will operate with all guests and crew required to be fully vaccinated, along with the implementation of CDC and the company’s safety guidelines.

The company continues to expect a phased-in approach to reintroducing additional vessels across its three brands, namely Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) has resumed sailing outside the U.S. in a very limited manner with plans for further rollout starting in July.

Carnival (NYSE:) has cancelled most of its cruises through July with plans to resume operations on select ships in that month.