no change in U.S. support for Olympics By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that Tokyo believes there is no change in U.S. support for holding the Olympics despite its issuing a “do not travel advisory” for Japan the day before.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through signboards, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021.

