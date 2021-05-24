Military arrest Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mali’s transitional President Bah Ndaw arrives at the Grand Palais Ephemere for the Financing of African Economies Summit, at the Champs de Mars in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defence minister of the country’s interim government after a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.
President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.
